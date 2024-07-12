Perrie Edwards reveals her feelings about Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards hasn't been in contact with former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards reveals that it is 'heartbreaking' as she hasn't talked to her former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson 'for a long time'.

During the interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer spoke about how the friendship now lies in tatters, her battle with anxiety and why Cheryl has become a close confidante.

It is pertinent to mention that Jesy dramatically left Little Mix back in 2020 over her mental health and admitted last year she hasn't spoken to the band - Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, ever since.

Perrie began at length by admitting, “We don’t talk, and haven’t done for a long time… It’s really sad, it’s heartbreaking. But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that’s absolutely fine. I would rather it went differently, but you can’t control how things go.”

The songstress admits that while she is no longer in contact with Jesy, Girls Aloud star Cheryl has become a pillar of support.

As far as Perrie’s career is concerned, she just released her second single Tears after releasing her debut song Forget About Us.