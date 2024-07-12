Rema charged THIS whooping sum to sing at billionaire wedding

Rema has become one of the few international artists who will perform at one of the most lavish wedding of the year.



As reported by ABP Live, the Calm Down singer has landed in Mumbai to perform at the wedding celebration of Indian Billionaire, Anant Ambani.

It's is being reported that the 24-year-old artist pocketed a staggering $3 million to perform his viral song for the wedding.

The Nigerian singer took to Instagram last night, posting a video of himself where he can be seen walking towards a private chartered plane.

He had his face covered in a black cloth, and he was dressed in an all-black outfit.

The singer added his latest hit Azaman as background music and posted an emoji of an Indian tri-colour.

Apart from Rema, Despacito famed singer Louis Fonsi will most likely perform at the event.

Previously, many international artists have performed at various events including Rihanna, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai.

The grand occasion will be attended by guests from around the world.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, are among several other prominent celebrities who will attend the wedding.