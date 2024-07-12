 
'The Kardashians' to feature Anant Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian gets red-carpet treatment asets to add Ambani wedding to reality show

July 12, 2024

The lavish wedding saga of Anant Ambani will reportedly be featured on The Kardashians after Kim Kardashian arrives in India.

Insiders told IndiaToday that the AHS star planned to attend the party and feature it in her reality show on Hulu.

For this, an entire crew, including hairstylist Chris Appleton and filming producers, tagged along with the pair to document the wedding.

Though this, reports say, will feature in the forthcoming sixth season of the reality show. Currently, the fifth season is airing.

In the meantime, on her arrival along with her sister Khloe Kardashian, officials on the ground gave the reality star the red-carpet treatment at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

The SKIMS founder's car was under the cover of dozens of paparazzi at the airport as they jostled to get exclusive snaps of the megastar.

Over the moon, Kim shared the bustling moments on social media, captioning them, "Hi India." Besides this, the fashion mogul posted a series of photos to show how her hosts treated them.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, meanwhile, will take place for three days from July 12 to 15.

