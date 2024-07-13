Rihanna embraces her wild side with beau A$AP Rocky amid New York outing

Rihanna was recently snapped strolling out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York city.

The 36-year-old Barbadian singer rocked a head-to-toe zebra print look while stepping out for a stroll with her 35-year-old boyfriend, as per The Daily Mail.

The Umbrella singer looked effortlessly cool in the oversized two-piece set, which she teamed with silver ballet flats.

She wore a classic Yankees baseball hat over her long brunette strands.

The We Found Love singer completed the outfit with chunky hoop earrings and a black purse slung over her shoulder.

Rocky, on other hand, sported a long-sleeve black shirt with a red tie, and matching black slacks.

The Praise The Lord hitmaker completed his look with a pair of sun glasses.

The star, who shares two sons with the rapper, was pictured sweetly gazing at her partner, as they walked with their arms around each other.

Earlier this week, their eldest son RZA looked adorable as he modeled his famous mom's clothing line for a sweet shoot. They are also parents to Riot Rose, who will turn one in August.

The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2020.