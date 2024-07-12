Meghan Markle's ‘protective' gestures toward Prince Harry at ESPY Awards

Prince Harry had Meghan Markle's support as he won the Pat Tillman Award

Meghan Markle acted protective and proud toward her husband Prince Harry at the on July 11.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was honored at the ceremony with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The Duke was given the honor for founding and running the Invictus Games.

Meghan sat beside a suited Harry in a classy white dress, beaming and looking proud of her husband’s achievement.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror US: "All of Meghan’s facial expression and gestures here screech pride, support and encouragement. Her beaming smile with rounded cheeks and her gleaming eye-smile make her look like a proud mom as she gazes at him and then straight at the camera."

The American Riviera Orchard founder also seemed protective: "There’s even a protective looking ‘lay off my guy’ hand on the thigh to show full endorsement as well acting as an affectionate tie-sign to Harry himself.”

“It was Meghan who was one of the first to be leaping to her feet for Harry’s standing ovation as he arrived on stage," noted the expert.

Harry’s win came after huge backlash on him becoming this year’s recipient of the Pat Tillman Award. The criticism focused on his privileged background as compared to others with much more humble lifestyles.