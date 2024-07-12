Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization

Princess Anne just returned resumed her royal duties after weeks of hospitalization.

The sister of the British monarch, state King Charles III, returned to public duties on Friday, as she recovered from injuries that were sustained after being struck by a horse, as per NDTV.

Taking on her royal duties, the 73-year-old royal presented award and interacted with winners at a charity horse-riding event in Gloucestershire, southwestern England.

Princess Anne, who is also known as the Princess Royal, made the reported phased return to public appearance after she endured a concussion and minor head injuries at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

She has spent five nights at a hospital in Bristol and has taken the rest of her time to recover at her home on the sprawling estate in accordance to standard concussion protocols.

It is believed that Princess Anne was struck by a horse as she was out for a walk at her estate, that has hosted many equestrian events.

The royal family member’s medical team, when Princess Anne sustained the injuries, stated that her injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.