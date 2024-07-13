 
'Aspiring two hit wonder' Paul Russell expresses joy over touring with Meghan Trainor

Paul Russell, the musician behind the hit, 'Lil Boo Thang' released his latest single, 'Slippin' featuring Meghan Trainor

July 13, 2024

Paul Russell, known for his song, Lil Boo Thang, just opened up about his plans in the music industry.

The 26-year-old artist, a Georgia-turned-Texas native, told PEOPLE magazine that he is just trying to keep up with expectations.

"I try not to think too much about like, 'Am I making another hit?' Obviously I want to keep this going, so that's why the aspiring two hit wonder is there. But it's fun stuff, and it's cool to now have a fan base of people who are excited about my music and have opportunities to go to crazy places and do so many fun things. I'm just enjoying it," he told the outlet.

Russell, whose Instagram bio reads “aspiring two hit wonder,” just launched his latest single titled, Slippin' on Friday, featuring the vocals of his new pal, Meghan Trainor.

Speaking of the Dear Future Husband hit-maker, whom he’ll be joining on tour this fall, he stated, "It was wild that I could make something and be like, 'Oh, let me text it to Meghan Trainor, see if she likes it,' which was pretty insane.”

“She's just such a fun person, and she's super welcoming... She's the homie. The tour is going to be awesome,” he added.

