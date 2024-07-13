Common unveils inspiration in new collaborative album ‘The Auditorium Vol 1'

Rapper Common whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., opened up about his new album The Auditorium Vol. 1



In the recent week’s issue of People Magazine, the 52-year-old rapper and actor revealed the inspiration behind his songs.

“I’m in a space where I feel free, I feel joyful,” he said. “There are so many things I reveal in my raps that I would never say out loud. Because it comes from such a pure place, some things I’m like, ‘Wow, I said that,’ or, ‘That’s how I truly feel.’”

Despite making Grammy-winning records since the 1990s, most of his audience only know him for his acting career.

“I was riding with this young dude, and he was the driver for a car company. I was working on [my new] album, and I like writing my songs out loud, just riding in the car,” he told the outlet.

“I was doing that, and the young man turned around and he was like, ‘Hey Common, I didn’t know you rap, man.’ I was like, ‘Man, I put out records, brother. That’s where I started,’” he added.

While talking about his new album (out on Friday) the rapper said that he wants to remind people where he came from.

“It’s a new sound, but it’s got the spirit and energy of what we loved [from past] generations,” he said.