Shania Twain to host 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Shania Twain is excited to host at this year's People's Choice Country Awards.



The 58-year-old country star was announced to host the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on July 12.

The show is set to air live on NBC and Peacock on September 16 from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Twain said in a statement, "Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love.”

"I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans," she proudly announced.

The Grammy winner went on to say, "Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots, and incredible performances. Giddy up!”

In the previous year’s ceremony which also marked the People's Choice Country Awards inaugural ceremony. Twain was nominated for three categories including the concert tour of 2023 for her Queen of Me Tour, the social country star of 2023, and the crossover song of 2023 for UNHEALTHY.

The vice president of live events and specials of NBCUniversal Entertainment, Jen Neal, praised Shania’s work for the music industry and said in a statement, “As we return to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect person to help us celebrate country’s finest."