Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals if she would return to ‘Normal People' role

Normal People starred Daisy Edgar-Jones opposite Paul Mescal

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones would love to return to the hit TV series that made her famous in the pandemic.

Romantic drama Normal People starred Edgar-Jones as Marianne opposite Paul Mescal as Connell. The show was based on the novel by Sally Rooney.

Speaking of the show, the Twisters star told BBC: “I love those characters. It would be wonderful to explore them again. If [Rooney] is up for writing a new story, who knows… Keeping it open. Always open.”

Both Edgar-Jones and Mescal have since had thriving careers in Hollywood, with the former starring in Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing, while the latter taking on a lead role in the upcoming movie Gladiator II. He was also nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun.

Edgar-Jones can be seen most recently in Twisters opposite Glen Powell, whose one of Hollywood’s current top men. Powell has had hits including Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Hit Man.

Commenting on her appearance alongside Powell, Edgar-Jones said: “I feel like I have a habit of starring with a lot of the men of the moment.”