Kevin Costner holds 'giant soft spot' for Madonna: Source

Kevin Costner and Madonna reportedly have deep admiration for each other.



After the controversial exchange between Kevin and Madonna three decades ago at the watershed concert film Madonna: Truth or Dare, the duo’s friendship has reportedly grown over the years.

An insider privy to Life & Style recently shared about the Queen of Pop and the American filmmaker, “Decades after their infamous backstage encounter in Madonna’s documentary, Kevin and Madonna have a flirtatious friendship going that has survived divorces, career ups and downs and a changed Hollywood that doesn’t look a single bit like it did in the ‘80s when they both rose to fame.”

“It helps that, against all odds, they have both managed to maintain their status as sex symbols and headlining performers right through their 60s, but the admiration runs deeper than just texts and emails,” the source even claimed.

“And Kevin has said nice things about Madonna to everybody who asks him about that funny moment in her film all those years ago,” the source also noted.

Revealing what Madonna thinks about Kevin Costner’s “passion” project, the insider continued, “Madonna is genuinely rooting for Kevin and his big gamble with the Horizon films.”

“Madonna is somebody he doesn’t need to ask anything of – she gets Kevin, and she’s in his corner no matter what!” they even declared.

In conclusion, the source noted, “He clearly has a giant soft spot for Madonna and how she puts herself out there, warts and all.”