Zendaya rocks chic blazer at Wimbledon in a nod to ‘Challengers'

Zendaya starred as a tennis player in 'Challenger's opposite Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor

Zendaya brought style to day 13 of Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday.

The Challengers star looked chic in a tweed blazer, which she wore over a blue shirt and a long tie. Zendaya had her blonde tresses in a bun and left out some face-framing pieces as she sat in the Royal Box.

The Dune star’s ‘80s-inspired look was enhanced by a Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag, pearl stud earrings, completed her Wimbledon ‘fit.

Zendaya completed her look with metallic blue eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and matte subtle light pink matte lipstick.

This comes as the 27-year-old flaunts her tennis wardrobe after her tennis based movie Challengers came out. In the Luca Guadagnino feature, Zendaya plays tennis player Tashi Duncan.

Tashi becomes a coach after being a Grand Slam champion and then coaches her husband (Mike Faist) to make him a Grand Slam champion too. She then sets up a match between him and her ex (Josh O'Connor) to get him out of a losing streak.