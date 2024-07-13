Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate legal win at Mexican restaurant

Alec Baldwin reportedly celebrated his court victory at Mexican restaurant.

According to TMZ report, Alec, alongside his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and legal team, was spotted at the New Mexico restaurant after the dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter trial.

On Saturday, the trial, stemming from the tragic 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, was dismissed with prejudice by First Judicial District Judge due to evidence issues raised by the Supercell actor's attorneys.

The judge, Mary Marlowe Sommer declared, "there is no way for the court to right this wrong," the judge declared. "The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy."

Alec and wife Hilaria were in tears as they embraced each other after the dismissal of trial.

At the restaurant, the Drunk Parents actor reportedly appeared relieved and was seen talking with his legal representatives amid filming for a documentary about the case.