Brandy honours late Whitney Houston ahead of 'Descendants' movie release

Brandy just revealed how she would be keeping her co-star, Whitney Houston’s memory as she reprises her role as Cinderella.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actress, who would be portraying the Disney princess in the upcoming film, Descendants: The Rise of Red, taking on the role two decades after her 1997 film, she remembered her on-screen, godmother, the late musician, Houston.

“She's such a part of my life, forever she will be a part of me,” she said of the I Will Always Love You crooner.

“It's such an honor and such a blessing to be able to inspire people, to be able to have purpose that way, to be able to encourage young girls to dream big and to go after what you want,” she said of her groundbreaking role, as Brandy’s portrayal of the princess, marked the first Black Cinderella.

“I didn't know it at the time when I first played Cinderella, I didn't really know the impact it was going to have,” she added.

Brandy continued, “But to know it now is, to look back, it's like, ‘Wow.’ And then, to get an opportunity to play her again is just continued inspiration.”