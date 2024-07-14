Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives rare advice to Ryan Anderson amid Ken pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting her very first child with husband Ken Urker.

As fans will be aware, the popular felon filed for divorce from former husband Ryan Anderson in April 2024.

Just after a few months, Gypsy announced that she is pregnant with new beau Ken Urker’s child.

Now, in a recent conversation with ABC News on Good Morning America, the Louisiana born shared that she wants her former husband to do all right while she welcomes her baby.

She began, “I’m hoping that Ryan is OK emotionally. And I wish him the best emotionally.”

Gypsy went on to reveal that she is currently overwhelmed with the new responsibilities, and it is prioritizing her and the baby’s health above all.

“But right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, ‘Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?’” she added.

The 32-year-old also explained, “Like, I have so much to focus on, making sure that I’m healthy for this baby.”

For those unversed, Gypsy also disclosed that her baby is due in January 2025.