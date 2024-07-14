Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘tension' amid ‘best friend' expectations

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle relationship deteriorated overtime after a poignant event.



The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, who jointly attended the Wimbledon events back in 2018, showcased a decaying bond amongst them.

Speaking about their relationship timeline, body language expert Judi James insists Kate genuinely put efforts to accommodate Meghan into the family.

"Their first visit to Wimbledon came at a time when expectations were still running high that these two women might be best friends," Judi told The Mirror.

"What we saw from their body language then was a display of politeness that didn't totally suggest close friendship bonds. Kate looked like a well-mannered host and Meghan appeared to enjoy her company but there were few if any convincing signals of anything more intimate,” says the expert.

She continued: "As early-days rituals though it did seem to leave the door part-way open in terms of relationship-forming. The laughter looked shared and authentic but there was no real consequent relaxing of posture or increase in tie-signs or eye-checking signals to suggest these were the first stages in a growing friendship."

"By the time of the second visit there did appear to be some subtle signs of potential tension from Kate, who seems to have taken a more ‘adult’ stance," Judi continued.

"Kate was still very much the polite and friendly host but it is pretty obvious the bonding signals were showing no signs to hint of any growing or matured levels of closeness or rapport behind the scenes.

"Neither of these women would produce any active signals of dislike or unfriendliness but it’s the lack of any progression of friendship signals that seemed to imply their relationship had stalled, despite efforts to put on a show of unity in public. Both must have been aware that their husbands were struggling with their rift and this would have made it even more difficult,” Judi comprehended.