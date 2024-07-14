 
Geo News

Reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cannot comeback to UK, reveals expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be able to make a UK comeback, says expert

July 14, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK would seemingly be impossible.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California after stepping out as senior Royals, would not make a comeback due to elder brother Prince William.

Sarah Hewson, royal correspondent, told The Sun: “We're always told the King's door is always open, but would they be invited?”

"I don't see an actual physical invitation being issued but were they to ask, it would be very difficult for the King to say no,” she adds.

"He doesn't want this distance with his son, and he certainly doesn't want this barrier between him and his grandchildren.

"He's met Lilibet once, Archie just a handful of times. That's really, really sad. Obviously geography pays a part in that, we aren't going to see the King jumping on a plane to California to see them.

The expert then talks about William and Kate, noting: "We know things with the Waleses and the Sussexes are extremely tense. I don't see any signs of any thawing there - and it's really not a priority.

