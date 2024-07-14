Prince Harry has been caught in an undertow

Experts have just pointed out the negativity Prince Harry has found himself in, after attempting to flee the toxicity of his homeland.

Comments about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the Pat Tillman award that left Prince Harry facing massive backlash.

For those unversed, this award has been named after an American footballer who left a lucrative football contract in order to enlist in the Army in the wake of 9/11.

However, the public began signing petitions to name someone else in favor of Prince Harry, as the nominee.

Even the wife of the late Tillman showcased her disappointment over the decision.

Ms Elser highlighted all of this in her piece for the outlet, and pointed out the two steps back Prince Harry has taken since his US move.

Reportedly, “What should have been same-same, a bit ho-hum and par for the course – ‘Harry gets gong’ being about as much of a shocker as ‘King opens park, smiles’ or ‘Queen out of tonic’ – has instead blown up in the Duke’s face, serving to highlight the undertow of unfavourable opinion the 39-year-old faces in his adopted homeland.”

“What this award mess drives home is that the Sussexes left the UK to escape a toxic atmosphere – only to end up in a country where the mood music surrounding them is not exactly leagues better either right now,” she also added before signing off.