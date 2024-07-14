Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John

Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relationship with boyfriend Cody John

Emma Roberts opens up about her low profile relationship with boyfriend Cody John.



The 33-yar-old actress, who recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Space Cadet, gushed over letting her emotions out in a sweet moment.



The American Horror Story actress while being asked by the People about when she was last moved to tears, to which, she explained that it was when she was enjoying a movie night with Cody.

Roberts told the outlet that she watched the movie The Iron Claw with her boyfriend, and the two of of were sobbing.

"It was just a disaster of rollercoaster ride of joy and crying, which made us cry even harder," she told the outlet.

The couple confirmed the relationship in August of 2022. Just days later, they went Instagram official in a photo he posted of them sharing a kiss on a yacht and captioning the snap 'sweet sweet.'

Since then, the pair have been together and spotted together on many occasion, yet keeping their relationship private.

Her candid conversation with her boyfriend comes just days after the actress admitting that she did not want 'to date actors anymore.'

Prior to dating Cody, she was in relationship with Alex Pettyfer, Garrett Hedlund and Evan Peters.

Emma shares her only child, son Rhodes, with ex-boyfriend Hedlund whom she dated from 2019 to 2022.





