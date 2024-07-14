 
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift swallowed a bug during the surprise song segment of her Milan show on July 13, 2024

July 14, 2024

Taylor Swift just improvised another mishap during her Eras Tour show in Milan.

Once again, the Lover crooner’s performance was interrupted when she swallowed a bug onstage.

At the San Siro Stadium, on Saturday, in the Italian city, the superstar improvised her secret songs segment of the show after her funny encounter with the bug occurred.

"I knew it would happen ’cause there's so many bugs here tonight," the 34-year-old songstress told the crowd.

The spectators enjoyed a mashup of the songs, I Almost Do, from Swift’s album, Red and The Moment I Knew, from the same album.

"It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little," she quipped before continuing her concert just as she did during her London Eras Tour show in June and Chicago performance in 2023, when similar incidents occurred.

At one point during the performance, Swift’s fans started chanting an Italian phrase of praise that went, "Sei Bellissima" that translates into "you are very beautiful."

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Milan comes after the Blank Space crooner performed two nights of her sensational world tour in Zürich on July 9 and 10.

