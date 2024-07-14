Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her true feelings as she attended Wimbledon final with her daughter Princess Charlotte.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Kate Middleton shared sweet photos from the royal event saying, “Great to be back at Wimbledon.”

She further said, “There's nothing quite like The Championships” followed by tennis emoji.

Kate Middleton is still undergoing cancer treatment and this is only her second public appearance since revealing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.



The future queen attended the Wimbledon Men´s final in London on Sunday as she continues her cancer recovery, waving to the cheering Centre Court crowd as she took her seat.

She is also due to present the trophy to the winner of the final, which sees Serbian all-time great Novak Djokovic going up against defending Spanish champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Kate Middleton, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered on by onlookers as she made her way to the world-famous Centre Court.