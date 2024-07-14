Photo: Richard Simmons' brother breaks silence on his 'shocking death'

Lenny Simmons, who is the brother of the late fitness guru, opened up about his sudden death.

Following the tragic news, Lenny had a candid chat with People Magazine, in which he asked people not to grieve his brother’s death.

He began the chat by remarking, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother.”

Lenny went on to explain, “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.”

“He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life,” he also added.

Lenny also mentioned the different projects on which Richard was working on and said, “He was very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on.”

Conclusively, he expressed, “We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

For those unversed, the late fitness legend was an advocate of weight-loss programs, per Wikipedia.

In March 2024, Richard took to social media and revealed that he has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.