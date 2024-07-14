 
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation

Amanda Abbington talked openly about allegations that she destroyed Giovanni Pernice's life

July 14, 2024

Amanda Abbington recently denied claims that she turned Giovanni Pernice’s life upside down.

For those unversed, Amanda Abbington starred alongside Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing 2023, but later raised concerns about Giovanni’s behaviour after exiting from the show in less than 6 weeks.

Speaking on the matter, the Sherlock actress told Sunday Times, “I have people in shops giving me cuddles and saying, ‘We love you, we think you’re great.’”

She also added, “It’s the people that are hiding behind computers that want you to die of cancer.”

“I didn’t want to cause anyone any harm,” Amanda even claimed.

“I’m not a vindictive person,” she insisted before noting, “I’m not a cruel person or hateful, but when I’m in a rehearsal room I make sure that it’s a place where everyone feels safe and feels like they’re having a nice time.”

Sharing that she is “terrified” to date about speaking on the matter, the 50-year-old remarked, “The idea that I’m this monster who’s trying to destroy somebody’s career is just laughable to me now," after which she moved on to another topic. 

