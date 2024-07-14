Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death

Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer.

Just weeks before her passing, Doherty shared her fears about undergoing chemotherapy again on her podcast, Let's Be Clear.

Doherty first battled breast cancer in 2015, entering remission after initial treatment.

However, the cancer returned in 2020, progressing to stage 4 and spreading to her bones.

In her podcast episode on June 24, Doherty candidly shared her struggles, saying, "I'm having to go back on chemo and it’s really hard."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress added, "The idea of going through that all over again has wrecked me."

"It’s wrecked me in the sense of, yes, I knew I had stage 4 and yes, I knew it was really serious, but when you have to go to the hospital and you have to, you know, get put under [and] a port, put in you, it becomes very real in an incredibly different way," the Charmed star explained.

She noted, "that’s not something that I can predict. It’s not something my doctors can predict. And it’s scary,” she said. “It’s like a big wake-up call."