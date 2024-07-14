Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set

Taylor Tomlinson just recalled one of her jokes she made regarding straight men in her Netflix comedy special, Have It All.



Taking to her official Instagram account, she uploaded a clip from the comedy set where she made her joke.

The 30-year-old comedian could be heard saying, “I don’t mean to s*** on straight guys, you’re very sweet. I’ve dated a lot of you.”

“But oh my God you are so proud of yourselves for almost nothing in a relationship,” she added that sparked laughter amongst the audience.

As Tomlinson herself laughed a little at the quirky comment, she continued, “It is impressive to watch.”

Explaining a scenario to her spectators, the comedian said, “Honestly, a straight man, will put a candle in his bathroom and be like ‘I changed my whole life for you.’”

The audience erupted in thunderous laughter as she continued, “You’re like ‘You didn’t even light it man.’”

Taylor Tomlinson captioned her uploaded video, “I will stop making jokes about straight men when they stop being so funny.”