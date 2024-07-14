MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers'

MrBeast just celebrated becoming the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform with a grand meet-up.



In his latest video, he gathered 50 different YouTubers to, of course, fight for a big cash prize at the end.

As the video begin, MrBeast, who is also addressed as Jimmy, could be heard saying, “I’ve gathered 50 of the biggest YouTubers on the planet.”



With MrBeast now appearing in the screen, he goes, “And which ever one lasts the longest in this cube,” he said pointing to the large container that held all the social media personalities inside and added, “wins that million dollars for their subscribers.

The YouTubers begin cheering as all of them are up for the challenge MrBeast throws their way, MrBeast’s narration could be heard saying, ‘Never-before-seen in YouTube history, one billion worth of subscribers YouTubers are competing for one million dollars.”

With Howie Mendel, making another appearance in MrBeast’s video for a replica challenge of the game show Deal Or No Deal, all YouTubers must stay within the designated cube to win the prize.

To find out which YouTuber won the challenge and claimed the prize, MrBeast has now uploaded his video on the platform for his viewers to watch and find out.