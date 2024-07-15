‘Wing girl' Princess Charlotte keeps poses mum Kate Middleton strong at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte is standing tall for her mother, Kate Middleton, as they reappear at Wimbledon.



The young Royal, who accompanied her cancer-ridden mother in the Centre Court at the Royal Box, played wing-girl with her love.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: "Charlotte is still showing signs of being her mother's wing-girl. She is now grown up enough to walk independently beside or behind her mother, with Kate only performing a small, loving touch on the back to bring her forward for her handshakes."

She added: "Charlotte is so clearly still using her mother as her body language role model, too. She appeared to be tuned into Kate closely, changing her own pose to mirror her mother's while they all stood chatting."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.