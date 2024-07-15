 
Kate Middleton shows she is still ‘top of her game' at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton exudes confidence and positivity at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Kate Middleton is lauded for her courage and confidence as she reappears at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales, who was accompanied by daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton centre court at the Royal Box in South London, dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

Speaking about Kate’s confidence, body language expert Judi James aid: "Dressed in a deep shade of the royal colour purple and flanked by her wing-girl Charlotte, she arrived projecting signals of confidence and upbeat authority.

She added: "If there were any signs of inner nervousness or anxiety they only came in the form of two self-comfort smoothing gestures of her hair as she stopped to shake hands and chat.

"When Kate is on top of her game she has three ‘tells’: her posture is upright with her arms held down at her sides; her smile involves dimpling and her nose wrinkles in a gesture of playful fun.

"Kate arrived here using at least one of those ‘tells’, walking with her arms hanging to her sides,” noted the expert.

