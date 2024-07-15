Camilla finally succeeds in driving a wedge between King Charles, Prince Harry

Queen Camilla has finally succeeded in driving a wedge between King Charles and his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry, latest reports have revealed.



A source close to the Royal family has revealed that the Duke of Sussex and his family have been left out of the invitation list of an upcoming royal event.

According to The Express, Harry and Meghan have not been invited to join the Royal Family at Balmoral this summer, a decision allegedly taken by the monarch himself.

The decision is also believed to be influenced by Camilla, who allegedly has not forgiven Harry for labeling her a "wicked stepmother" in his explosive memoir, Spare, and for making scathing accusations against her.

"The King was very keen to keep everyone happy during the Balmoral stay this year," the insider said.

"Charles and Kate have gone through a very difficult year, so it was time for everyone to come together to celebrate the progress made and keep things in a positive mindset.

"Charles is also very protective of his wife [Queen Camilla] so he wanted to ensure that everyone was comfortable with the plans put forward for Balmoral this summer,” they added.