 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump on Instagram

Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump on Instagram stories, while posing beside a rack of clothes

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump on Instagram
Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump on Instagram 

Hailey Bieber shared a new image of her growing baby bump in a selfie on Sunday while posing beside a rack of clothes.

In the Instagram Stories snap, Hailey, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, donned a white T-shirt with low-rise jeans while showing a hint of her bare stomach and an oversized black blazer.

According to People, she also wore her hair in a sleek bob tucked behind her ear and carried a light yellow shoulder bag.

It is pertinent to mention that the Rhode founder accessorized with a pair of slim black shades, chunky gold earrings and nude glossy lips.

Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump on Instagram

As per the reports by the earlier publication, Hailey’s latest selfie came after she shared photos of her baby bump in a summer carousel post on July 11.

In regards to this, Hailey and Justin confirmed that they are expecting their first child together in a sweet joint Instagram post on May 9.

After their baby announcement, Hailey started sharing pictures of her baby bump in the behind-the-scenes footage of her at her beauty company and in candid shots on social media.

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with all-red look at Ambani wedding
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with all-red look at Ambani wedding
Is Kanye West embracing 'normal look' as Bianca Censori seeks attention?
Is Kanye West embracing 'normal look' as Bianca Censori seeks attention?
Neil Patrick Harris pays tribute to late costar who taught him ‘countless lessons'
Neil Patrick Harris pays tribute to late costar who taught him ‘countless lessons'
Lionel Messi celebrates historic Copa America win by Argentina
Lionel Messi celebrates historic Copa America win by Argentina
Shannen Doherty pal accuses Iswarienko for making her last days 'so hard'
Shannen Doherty pal accuses Iswarienko for making her last days 'so hard'
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Balmoral plans confirmed with dates video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Balmoral plans confirmed with dates
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello fuel reunion buzz video
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello fuel reunion buzz
Taylor Swift expresses love for 'dream come true' Milan crowd
Taylor Swift expresses love for 'dream come true' Milan crowd