Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump on Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a new image of her growing baby bump in a selfie on Sunday while posing beside a rack of clothes.

In the Instagram Stories snap, Hailey, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, donned a white T-shirt with low-rise jeans while showing a hint of her bare stomach and an oversized black blazer.

According to People, she also wore her hair in a sleek bob tucked behind her ear and carried a light yellow shoulder bag.

It is pertinent to mention that the Rhode founder accessorized with a pair of slim black shades, chunky gold earrings and nude glossy lips.

As per the reports by the earlier publication, Hailey’s latest selfie came after she shared photos of her baby bump in a summer carousel post on July 11.

In regards to this, Hailey and Justin confirmed that they are expecting their first child together in a sweet joint Instagram post on May 9.

After their baby announcement, Hailey started sharing pictures of her baby bump in the behind-the-scenes footage of her at her beauty company and in candid shots on social media.