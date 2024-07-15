Here’s why Kate Middleton chose purple for Wimbledon appearance

Kate, the Princess of Wales, stunned the onlookers as she made a grand appearance wearing a gorgeous purple dress at Wimbledon to present the men's final trophy.



Dismissing the rumours that her health is deteriorating, Kate Middleton exuded grace and confidence to show the world that he resilient and brave in the face of a deadly disease.

Analyzing her appearance, body language expert Darren Stanton praised Kate's confident demeanor, revealing why the Princess chose to wear purple on the big day.

As per The Express, Stanton the future Queen of England chose purple because it has a “representation of spirituality, calmness and tranquillity but also communication.”

“This choice of clothing demonstrates the Princess of Wales wanted to reassure herself subtly - but I do believe she is currently in a good place,” the expert added.

“When we saw Kate walking along, she had her shoulders back with her head held high as she took long strides. The way she was walking suggests that she is feeling good about herself and has the inner strength to take this public appearance on independently."

He went on to note how Kate looked into people’s eyes directly while interacting with them and “displayed genuine smiles and appeared to be very present in these interactions.”

“This shows Kate felt naturally happy to be there. When we look at Kate’s handshake, it is very firm, controlled and stable,” he continued.

“Kate’s handshake proved she has a lot of confidence in herself and her self-esteem remains very strong. It highlights that Kate has the determination to power through and assert herself during Royal engagements."