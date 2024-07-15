 
Daisy Edgar-Jones breaks silence on Paul Mescal dating rumors

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have been rumored to be in a relationship since 'Normal People'

July 15, 2024

Daisy Edgar-Jones has addressed the rumors of a romance between her and her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal.

Edgar-Jones and Mescal played love interests in the 2020 hit show based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Ever since they starred together, the duo have remained close friends, and that gives fans hopes of a real life romance.

However, the Twisters star is dating artist Ben Seed. Addressing rumors of a relationship with Mescal, she told U.K.’s Sunday Times, “You watch with bemusement really, because it’s interesting to see what narratives people write in.”

“Usually they’re quite harmless and when I’m spotted it’s normally just a lot of, ‘Oh, that’s Whatsherface?’ And I say, ‘It is,’” she added.

This comes after the duo attended the Glastonbury festival together.

The BFFs have previously gushed over their friendship, with Mescal saying, “I’ve definitely found a friend, one of my best friends for life.”

“If the show had been an absolute failure, that’s something that brings me massive joy, that I found somebody who is an amazing person and who I really enjoy working with,” he added in a 2020 interview with Deadline.

In May, Edgar-Jones herself admitted to “falling in love” with Mecal.

“Met Paul, fell in love with Paul… as a friend. I’m announcing it here,” she said at the Fastnet Film Festival.

