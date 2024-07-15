 
Kourtney Kardashian hosts dreamy beach party for Penelope's 12th birthday

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated daughter Penelope Disick's 12th birthday at a bechside.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared glimpses of Penelope's special day.

Kourtney shares Penelope, along with Mason and Reign, with ex partner Scott Disick.

"12 years young," Kourtney captioned the heartwarming reel.

The video featured picturesque birthday cake adorned with white icing and twelve candles, and glimpses of Penelope and her friends enjoying the beach.

Zaz's La vie en rose played in the background of the reel.

Friends and fans flooded the comments section with their love.

Travis Barker, Kourtney's husband also expressed his love in comment, stating, "Happy Birthday Penelope."

Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "the beach is beautiful, great birthday gift."

"I want a birthday party just like that couldn't be more perfect," another comment read.

