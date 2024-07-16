Meghan Markle is starting to fume in pure rage

Prince Harry has been holding his wife back from rushing into a fight against her financial rival.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well-placed within the Palace.

This inside source in question, weighed in on all their thoughts while discussing Meghan’s feelings towards the royal rival she’s just met.

While attempting to explain the rivalry, the insider explained to New Idea, “now [Meghan Markle's] competing with a royal rival.”

This rival in question is King Charles’ Highgrove Splash line which has released a grooming product, as well a jam product similar to that of his daughter-in-law.

For those unversed, the product in question is the a men's aftershave that has been priced at $250.

In respect to Meghan’s feelings about this whole thing the expert claimed that the Duchess is currently ‘fuming’ over the timing of this release because she was “planning to develop her own men's grooming range.”

Before signing off the insider also went as far as to add, “she had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market.”