Joey King looks ethereal as she basks in sun with best friend

July 16, 2024

Joey King left fans awe-struck as she dropped a set of cute photos with her closest friend on social media.

The Despicable Me 4 actress posed for the camera in a two-piece floral attire as she basked in sun on a beach with her gal-pal.

The 24-year-old posted a series of snaps on Instagram from her recent beach outing alongside a longtime buddy.

"There’s nothing quite like the bond of knowing someone practically your whole life," King captioned her Instagram post.

"We laugh, we cry, we nap, we eat, we gossip, we hug, we share a brain sometimes," she added.

Joey concluded the post by expressing her pure feeling towards her pal: 'I love you I miss you already @ariana_guido This was the best day ever.'

Other pictures on her latest Instagram post included a selfie with her friend Ariana.

Beside her sizzling floral attire, King also donned a cozy white T-shirt and denim shorts in the photos.

On the work front, the actress recently starred in two major film; A Family Affair and Despicable Me 4.

Joey starred with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in Netflix's rom-com. On the other hand, 

In the animated film, Joey plays Poppy Prescott, an aspiring supervillain and the new neighbor to Gru.

