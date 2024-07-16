Natalie Portman recalls how Rihanna helped her during painful divorce

Natalie Portman recalled her shocking 'formative moment’ with Rihanna amid her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.



As per the Daily Mail, Natalie on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon talked about her divorce and the Diamonds singer’s helpful advice.

The actress and her 47-year-old ex-husband were married for 11 years and their divorce was finalized in March 2024.

"I think everyone going through a divorce should get Rihanna to say to her that she's a bad b****," Natalie said.



"It was exactly what I needed," said the 43-year-old actress.

The host in the middle of the interview shared a video of the singer and actress hugging in January 2024 during Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, Rihanna could be seen clearly telling Natalie that she was 'one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood.'



To her disbelief, Natalie replied "Are you kidding me? It was a formative moment in my life," the actress said to Jimmy after watching the clip.

The Black Swan actress appeared on the NBC talk show to promote her new Apple TV mini-series Lady in the Lake.

In the seven-part series, Natalie will be seen portraying the role of Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife in 1960s Baltimore.

She leaves her husband of 20 years and her teenage son behind and helps the police investigate the brutal murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The series, which is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's 2019 book with the same name, is set to premiere on Friday.