Prince George forced to follow strict Royal traditions at age of 10

Prince George has already been made to follow strict Royal rules and protocols at mere age of 10 when most kids enjoy their childhood.



The little Prince, who is second in line to British throne, recently accompanied his father Prince William at the Euro 2024 final.

He mirrored the style of the Prince of Wales, donning matching suit and tie for the event instead of an England shirt like most fans of the team.

Since the event, the Royal family is being criticised for "not letting" George wear an England shirt on social media leading Royal experts to discuss the matter on GB News.

Analyzing his attire, Bev Turner told Ben Leo of George’s suit, "Oh, it's a bit strange, though, isn't it? Yeah. It is smart, but I don't know how they get these children into these clothes.

"Some of the clothes that they wear, it's just sort of grown up," she added.

"That is what people were saying online last night, why can't George just wear an England top?" Leo agreed.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker chimed in, explaining, "There's been a lot of criticism actually that Prince George isn't allowed to wear an England top.”

He continued: "If you're in the royal box, you've got to wear a suit and tie. That's just kind of how it goes. He's also a future king.

"The King of Spain was also clearly in the stadium yesterday, he probably left a lot happier than Prince William did, but he was also wearing a suit.

"So it's just kind of by the by, I think when you royal like Prince William. Prince George is only ten, but he is the future king and he is in the royal box, so I'm sure he gets the football kit at some point."