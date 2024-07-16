 
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog

BTS Jimin and Jungkook are expected to release a travel vlog, titled 'Are You Sure' on August 8, 2024

July 16, 2024

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook just teased their fan base, commonly knowns as ARMY, with an exciting adventure.

On the K-pop band’s official Instagram account, bts.bighitofficial, three latest posts can be seen hyping up the duo’s travel vlog.

BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release chaotic comedy travel vlog

One post read the Euphoria singer’s name while the other read the Lie hit-maker’s name with an electric blue coloured background and a caption that read, “ is COMING SOON / Get ready for Jimin and Jung Kook‘s travel log.”

Revealing the name of the streaming platform and the date of its release, the caption further noted, “Aug 8, exclusively on Disney+.”

BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release chaotic comedy travel vlog

In the uploaded trailer of the upcoming travel vlog that the two members embark on, they could be seen having fun at the water, in a forest and even in the snow.

Fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming content and took to the comments section to pen words of praise.

BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release chaotic comedy travel vlog

“jikook born to be a chaotic comedy duo forced to be an idol,” a fan wrote.

Their travel vlog, Are You Sure comes after Jimin’s solo album Muse nears its release on July 19, 2024 that includes seven tracks along with the pre-released song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

