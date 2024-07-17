 
'Despicable Me' dethrones 'Shrek' with THIS box office milestone

July 17, 2024

Gru and his Minions just stole the spotlight at the box office instead of the moon.

According to Variety, on Sunday, the movie, Despicable Me has now become the first ever animated movie franchise to generated a revenue of over $5 billion at the box office.

The overall animates sequels began from 2010 and are in total six different films that include two spinoffs focused on the audience-favourite minions, and a third movie that is under production currently.

Despicable Me 4 is the actual push the franchise received in achieving this milestone after it garnered 88 million dollars this past weekend at the box office.

In contrast to Shrek, the animated franchise that had previously earned 4.02 billion dollars at the box office, as per Animation Magazine and SlashFilm, Despicable Me has now dethroned Shrek.

The franchises that follow along the two popular animated films are Toy Story with $3.27 billion, Ice Age's $3.2 billion and Frozen's $2.7 billion (which notably only has two movies in its franchise, a first original followed by a sequel.)

