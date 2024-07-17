King Charles makes sweet promise with his childhood dance partner

King Charles has made a sweet promise with his childhood dance partner as the monarch had a surprise reunion with her during a royal visit to Guernsey.



The king was greeting members of the crowd in St Peter Port when he spoke to his childhood dance partner Caroline Freeman, who reportedly helped teach him to dance when he was just four years old.

According to the ITV, King Charles, while recalling the dance lessons with Marguerite Vacani, told Freeman: "What was so marvellous was that I had the same dance teacher as my mama, she was terrific. And I promise you, all your tuition helped hugely."

Over this, Caroline Freeman urged the monarch to keep up with the lessons.

Responding to it, King Charles replied: "Don’t worry, I will, I need more."

Later, speaking to the outlet, Caroline Freeman described King Charles as a "talented dancer and very charming", adding that she taught the King the polka - a fast and active style of dance.

She further said: "He was only four, Princess Anne was there but she was practically a toddler, it was a lucky and great privilege."