King Charles makes history with rare royal title

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made history by granting a Royal Title to the rare Golden Guernsey Goat breed.



The King and Queen were on a two-day visit to the Channel Islands, carrying out engagements in Jersey on Monday and Guernsey on Tuesday.

The visit highlights the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries.

Later, taking to Instagram, palace shared a photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla with a goat from an event in the gardens at Les Cotils, Guernsey and revealed, “Golden Guernsey Goats!

“At Les Cotils, their Majesties have granted a Royal Title to the rare Golden Guernsey Goat breed, which was rescued by Miriam Milbourne from oblivion after she discovered some in the scrub herds of the island in 1924.”

According to the GB News, it is the first time in recent history that the protected title has been granted to a livestock breed, and will apply to all Golden Guernseys on the island and elsewhere in the world.



The king made history as royal titles are granted sparingly, on the advice of the Cabinet Office and with strict standards applied.