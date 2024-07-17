Ryan Reynolds recalls spending a decade trying to get ‘Deadpool' made

Ryan Reynolds recalled how he spent a decade trying to get 2016's super-hero film Deadpool made.



The actor recently spoke to The New York Times ahead of the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, the third installment of Deadpool.

The 47-year-old actor revealed that the first Deadpool movie began filming at 20th Century Fox after he spent a decade trying to get it made.

He admitted of even letting go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen.

The Free Guy actor shared that he used to pay out of his pocket for the services of screenwriters, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, to be on set, during the early days.

"They would not allow my co-writers on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room,” he said.

While talking about the movie becoming a success, the actor said, "No part of me was thinking when Deadpool was finally greenlit that this would be a success."



According to Reynolds, it was a lesson in disguise. He went on to say that one of the great enemies of creativity is too much time and money, and that movie had neither time nor money.

“It really fostered focusing on character over spectacle, which is a little harder to execute in a comic-book movie," he said.

He further added, "I was just so invested in every micro-detail of it and I hadn’t felt like that in a long, long time. I remembered wanting to feel that more, not just on ‘Deadpool,’ but on anything.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, the Reynolds starrer also features Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, alongside Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to release on July 26, 2024.

