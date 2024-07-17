Stray Kids' Felix receives 'Deadpool' themed gift from Ryan Reynolds

South Korean band Stray Kids' member Felix has highlighted his connection with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.



Felix talked about his connection with Reynolds in an upcoming episode of 'Radio Star'.

The MBC show will release a special episode titled ‘Style Icon Men’, airing on July 17.

The special episode delves into the singer's Deadpool themed performance on a survival show, which caught the attention of the Deadpool actor.

While talking about the social gift, Felix shared an the story about receiving a mask used in Deadpool from Reynolds himself, highlighting their surprising connection.

During the show, he also showcased his talents by impersonating a mosquito sound and charming the hosts with homemade cookies.

Apart from him, Felix has a passion of philanthropy as he recently donated 100 million KRW to UNICEF, earning him recognition as the youngest member of the Honors Club.

Moreover, Felix reflects on his recent three-week vacation, his first in seven years, which he spent volunteering in Laos.

