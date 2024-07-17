 
Geo News

Kayne West stuck in financial issues due to tax bills: Report

Kayne West financial situation seems to be out of control as the rapper's tax bills rise above $1 million

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Kayne West stuck in financial issues due to tax bills: Report
Kayne West stuck in financial issues due to tax bills: Report 

Kanye West's financial issues seem to be becoming even more difficult as his tax bills have allegedly risen above $1 million.

According to US Sun, the rapper now owes additional property taxes on a Wyoming Ranch.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Park Country records viewed by the publication, Kayne's firm Psalm Cody Ranch LLC was supposed to make two payments of $2,780.33 and $2,966.66 on property taxes for his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, in May of this year, however, its not yet been made.

In regards to West, he bought the ranch for $14 million, and he has had it on the market for the last three years before recently selling it, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

Moreover, these sums add up to a huge amount of debts, including four tax liens on Yeezy Apparel amounting to $934,033 in total.

Furthermore, it has also been reported by the earlier publication that the rapper's properties have allegedly been hit with multiple tax liens, including liens of $101,093 on two of his Los Angeles properties.

As per US Sun, a legal insider stated that, West may use his non-payment as a way to establish 'control."

Earlier in July, Daily Mail reported that West's attorney Brian Brumfield had also dropped him as a client and withdrawn from two lawsuits he had been representing the rapper in, according to court documents.

Travis Kelce becoming a Taylor Swift's waterboy at Eras Tour
Travis Kelce becoming a Taylor Swift's waterboy at Eras Tour
Tom Sandoval takes major step after Ariana Madix allegations video
Tom Sandoval takes major step after Ariana Madix allegations
Billy Ray succeeds in gaining emergency motion against Firerose
Billy Ray succeeds in gaining emergency motion against Firerose
Glen Powell all hearts for 'supportive' parents: 'The greatest gift'
Glen Powell all hearts for 'supportive' parents: 'The greatest gift'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon on same page about relationship future
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon on same page about relationship future
Harry Connick Jr. reveals favourite part of movie with Sandra Bullock
Harry Connick Jr. reveals favourite part of movie with Sandra Bullock
Katie Price set to undergo more surgeries in the upcoming days
Katie Price set to undergo more surgeries in the upcoming days
Madonna announces exciting career update
Madonna announces exciting career update