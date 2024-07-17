Kayne West stuck in financial issues due to tax bills: Report

Kanye West's financial issues seem to be becoming even more difficult as his tax bills have allegedly risen above $1 million.

According to US Sun, the rapper now owes additional property taxes on a Wyoming Ranch.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Park Country records viewed by the publication, Kayne's firm Psalm Cody Ranch LLC was supposed to make two payments of $2,780.33 and $2,966.66 on property taxes for his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, in May of this year, however, its not yet been made.

In regards to West, he bought the ranch for $14 million, and he has had it on the market for the last three years before recently selling it, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

Moreover, these sums add up to a huge amount of debts, including four tax liens on Yeezy Apparel amounting to $934,033 in total.

Furthermore, it has also been reported by the earlier publication that the rapper's properties have allegedly been hit with multiple tax liens, including liens of $101,093 on two of his Los Angeles properties.

As per US Sun, a legal insider stated that, West may use his non-payment as a way to establish 'control."

Earlier in July, Daily Mail reported that West's attorney Brian Brumfield had also dropped him as a client and withdrawn from two lawsuits he had been representing the rapper in, according to court documents.