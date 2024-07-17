Sydney Sweeney drops epic nostalgic picture with 'Anyone With You' co-star Glen Powell

 
Sydney Sweeney recently delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo with actor Glen Powell.

Sweeney posted a series of throwback photos on social media with her co-stars from Anyone But You.

The actress took to Instagram and has shared some behind-the-scenes photos she developed from her film camera.

The pictures include snaps of the actress, with Powell and Dermot Mulroney, her on-screen dad and some of the rest of the cast after noting she finally 'developed some film’ from her time on set.

Mulroney’s participation in the film is notable, as he was one of the quintessential rom-com leading men in the '90s and early aughts.

She also wrote on one of the pictures that how much she missed Sydney, Australia where they shot the film. 

Sweeney and Powell starrer grossed $88.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $131.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $220 million.

