King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious House of Lords faux pas, says internet

King Charles seemingly met with an uncomfortable accident after arriving at the House of Lords chamber today.

His Majesty, who delivered his speech at the Opening of Parliament this week, had to sit patiently as a phone rang off in the crowd. Commenting on the awkward yet hilarious accident, internet was quick to jump the bandwagon.

Taking to X/Twitter, one person wrote: "Mobile phone going off as #KingCharles is seated on his throne in his robes in the House of Lords. Very 21st century Britain."

Another added: "Someone's mobile phone going off in the Lords before King Charles starts speaking. Bl***y kids can't keep off their devices for 2 minutes!"

A third noted: "Someone’s mobile phone going off there just after the King sat down in the House of Lords…"

"Oops. Mobile phone went off during state opening of Parliament. I think that's treason," joked another.

This comes as King Charles showcased signals of tension and anxiety as he participated in the State Opening of Parliament in the UK.

"It was Charles showing some micro signals of inner anxiety today, sucking his lips in after his first announcement and fiddling with his robes after he sat down.

He added: "Camilla, by contrast, was able to sit very still, looking quite calm beside him. She placed her hands in the inner steepling pose that she seems to have been taught to adopt as her ‘resting between moments’ position and she stayed in this pose, projecting a calm solidity."