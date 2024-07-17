 
Jennifer Lopez forces Ben Affleck to 'play along' amid marital woes: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly getting on Ben Affleck's nerves with new antics

July 17, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly asking Ben Affleck to keep his wedding ring on only to reassure fans of their happily married life.

As per the newest report of In Touch Weekly, the multihyphenate has urged Ben Affleck to keep wearing the wedding ring even when they both know that their separation is inevitable.

“Ben never expected J. Lo to embrace his decision to leave,” the tipster began.

They also added, “He knew it would be tough for her, but the more time that’s gone on the more fearful he’s gotten about how she’s going to react once it’s officially done.”

The source addressed that this fake display of being a happily married couple is making Ben stress out.

“The way she’s insisted on them wearing their rings and doing all this damage control, to her huge fit over him moving his stuff out, has got him really anxious,” they continued.

“Until this divorce is final, she wants him to wear the ring and still act like a married man,” the insider also maintained.

In conclusion, the insider mentioned that Jennifer has “acting increasingly edgy the longer this drags out and making it very clear she still expects him to play the game just like she’s doing.”

