Photo: Glen Powell reveals what is his 'love language': 'It sounds silly'

Glen Powell recently opened up about his penchant for movies.

The Anyone But You actor recently sat down for a detailed interview with Us Weekly as his latest project, Twisters, hit theatres.

He started the discussion by joking, “I promise I’m gonna disappear really soon.”

During this chat, Glen Powell was also asked how he developed such a robust work ethic.

“It sounds silly, but when you have a great passion, it’s not really work. I’ve loved movies my whole life,” he answered.

The 35-year-old went on to explain, “Since I was a kid, I had a video camera around my neck. I always asked my parents to stay in the movie theater all day during the summer. I love summers because I love summer blockbusters.”

“[Movies are] my love language. I feel like I’m getting a chance to do the thing I’ve always wanted to do,” he confessed.

He even spilled the beans on his career plans and revealed that he would very much like to keep making blockbuster movies.

“I just want to keep doing this job, and I hope they keep letting me,” Glen remarked and noted, “That’s why I wake up and take this job seriously. I [was] an unemployed actor for a really, really long time, so I know what it’s like to dream of [being a working actor] and not be able to do it.”

“As long as I can stay in the game, I’ll be happy,” he remarked in conclusion.