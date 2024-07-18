Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination

Sofia Vergara is among the few celebrities who are nominated for the 2024 Emmy Awards



The 54-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note, marking her celebrations for the prestigious award nomination for her role as a drug lord in Griselda.

She posted a series of photos of herself in her role and wrote in the caption, “Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life.”

It is pertinent to mention that Griselda is a crime drama directed by Andres Baiz and produced by Vergara and Eric Newman.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series,” Vergara expressed her gratitude.

She went on to say, “I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar @elguerra, @ericnewmanofficial and the full creative team, my partner and producer @luisbalaguer1, @tedsarandos, @belabaj, and their team at @Netflix, and all of the amazing cast and crew.”

The Modern Family alum pointed out, “I never dreamed that after Modern Family, I would be able to be a part of something as special as Griselda.”

“I’m honoured to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honour,” Vergara concluded her caption.