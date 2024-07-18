The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert in Brazil

The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert

The Weeknd has finally announced to hold a live performance, promising a ‘never-before-seen production’.



The Canadian singer is set to hold an exclusive concert in São Paulo, Brazil.

As per Billboard, his one-night-only concert will be held on September 7, 2024 at Estádio MorumBIS.

Produced by Live Nation, the singer's show comes 9 months after he performed in São Paulo for two nights during his After Hours Til Dawn Tour which he performed in October 2023.



The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, ranked eighth on Billboard Boxscore’s top tours of 2023 as his tour grossed $192.5 million last year.

The tickets for the concert will be available to purchase starting with an artist pre-sale on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. BRT.

For the concert, The Weeknd will partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute $1 from each ticket sold for the upcoming show to XO Humanitarian Fund.

The donation comes from the star’s XO Humanitarian Fund, which helps combat global hunger.

It is to be mentioned here that the Blinding Lights singer is a United Nations World Food Programme's Goodwill Ambassador.