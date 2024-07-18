 
Geo News

The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert in Brazil

The Weeknd’s special concert will be held in September 2024

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen concert
The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert

The Weeknd has finally announced to hold a live performance, promising a ‘never-before-seen production’.

The Canadian singer is set to hold an exclusive concert in São Paulo, Brazil.

As per Billboard, his one-night-only concert will be held on September 7, 2024 at Estádio MorumBIS.

Produced by Live Nation, the singer's show comes 9 months after he performed in São Paulo for two nights during his After Hours Til Dawn Tour which he performed in October 2023.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, ranked eighth on Billboard Boxscore’s top tours of 2023 as his tour grossed $192.5 million last year.

The tickets for the concert will be available to purchase starting with an artist pre-sale on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. BRT.

For the concert, The Weeknd will partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute $1 from each ticket sold for the upcoming show to XO Humanitarian Fund.

The donation comes from the star’s XO Humanitarian Fund, which helps combat global hunger. 

It is to be mentioned here that the Blinding Lights singer is a United Nations World Food Programme's Goodwill Ambassador.

Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'
Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims